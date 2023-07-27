AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $895.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.89 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. AptarGroup updated its Q3 guidance to $1.23-1.31 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.23-$1.31 EPS.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

ATR stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.13. 407,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.84. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $122.50.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $205,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 173.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 649,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,750,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 791,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.83.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

