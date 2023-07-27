Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.88. The stock had a trading volume of 661,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,315. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 98.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.62.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,283.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 38,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 165.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 100,431 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 318,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,374,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.