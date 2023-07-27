Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC decreased its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962,300 shares during the quarter. Ares Acquisition makes up 0.5% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned 0.14% of Ares Acquisition worth $12,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 1.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 447,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 26.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,269,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after buying an additional 267,144 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 52.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 196,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 67,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Ares Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 153,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,410. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $10.61.

Ares Acquisition Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

