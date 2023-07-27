Argus Increases CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $37.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Argus from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,733,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,206,304. CSX has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

