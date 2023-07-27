Argus Increases CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $37.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Argus from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.
CSX Price Performance
Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,733,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,206,304. CSX has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
