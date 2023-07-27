Argus Increases Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $150.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Argus from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.99% from the company’s current price.

FI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.71.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

FI traded down $3.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,011. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $130.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.