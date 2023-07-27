Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.3 %

Arista Networks stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,497. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.01. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.20 and a 12 month high of $178.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $2,296,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,444.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total value of $167,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $2,296,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,444.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,332 shares of company stock valued at $22,931,006. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.