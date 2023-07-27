ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 88.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,505,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,953. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $7.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,053,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,607,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,441,000 after buying an additional 1,265,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,897,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,289 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,661,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,109,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

