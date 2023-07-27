Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Arrow Electronics stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.90. 327,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,104. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.51 and a 200 day moving average of $124.82. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $147.42.

Insider Activity

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.43 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.