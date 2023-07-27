Arrow Financial Corp Acquires 1,268 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Live Oak Investment Partners grew its position in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 4,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,222,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,720,000 after buying an additional 524,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,217,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.58. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,106 shares of company stock worth $21,065,336. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

