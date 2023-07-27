Arrow Financial Corp Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.22.

Shares of META stock traded up $13.14 on Thursday, reaching $311.71. The company had a trading volume of 64,097,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,074,445. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.66 and its 200 day moving average is $222.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $325.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

