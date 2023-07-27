Arrow Financial Corp Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SYY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.52. 2,148,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,421. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.21. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.22 and a 12-month high of $87.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.