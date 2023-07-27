Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Short Interest Update

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Artemis Strategic Investment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 35,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artemis Strategic Investment alerts:

Artemis Strategic Investment Stock Performance

Artemis Strategic Investment stock remained flat at $10.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,406. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39.

Artemis Strategic Investment Company Profile

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also

