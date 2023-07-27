Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW) Short Interest Update

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Artemis Strategic Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARTEW opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Artemis Strategic Investment has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Artemis Strategic Investment

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It is focused on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries, including transformational technology companies operating in these industries.

