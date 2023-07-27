ASB Consultores LLC Buys Shares of 737 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.5 %

MCK traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $405.80. 295,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,372. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $326.19 and a fifty-two week high of $429.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $404.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.17.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

