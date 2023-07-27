ASB Consultores LLC Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

ASB Consultores LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,108,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,599,000 after acquiring an additional 129,726 shares during the period. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.86.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 971,556 shares of company stock worth $424,000,879. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $2.88 on Thursday, hitting $456.47. The stock had a trading volume of 631,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,655. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $447.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $469.87. The stock has a market cap of $433.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

