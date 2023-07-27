ASB Consultores LLC Decreases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ASB Consultores LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Danaher by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,321,312,000 after buying an additional 375,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after buying an additional 2,169,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded down $4.09 on Thursday, reaching $260.78. 1,248,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,968. The firm has a market cap of $192.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.84. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

