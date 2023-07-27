ASB Consultores LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.88. The company had a trading volume of 623,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,575. The stock has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.34.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Prologis Company Profile

Free Report

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

