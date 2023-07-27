ASB Consultores LLC Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,243,597,000 after purchasing an additional 931,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $595,991,000 after purchasing an additional 117,868 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

NYSE:PPG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,223. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.52%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

