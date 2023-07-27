ASB Consultores LLC Purchases 5,352 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

ASB Consultores LLC raised its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Grab by 50.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grab by 12.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,537,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Grab by 37.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,248,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,097,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,841,000 after buying an additional 145,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $56,535,000. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRAB. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.55 to $3.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.91.

Grab Stock Performance

GRAB traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.71. 6,836,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,069,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.00 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.