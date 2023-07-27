ASB Consultores LLC Sells 1,721 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

ASB Consultores LLC cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. CL King initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.28. 1,632,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,866,367. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $118.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

