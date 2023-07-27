ASB Consultores LLC Sells 804 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

ASB Consultores LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 179.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 302.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.33. The stock had a trading volume of 411,215 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.86.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

