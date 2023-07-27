Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 534 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up about 2.9% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 47,803 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 611.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 46,096 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $39.63. 239,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,339. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

