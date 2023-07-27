Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $293.43

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $293.43 and last traded at $293.43, with a volume of 2176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASHTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,450 ($69.88) to GBX 5,500 ($70.52) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,460 ($57.19) to GBX 5,100 ($65.39) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 405 ($5.19) to GBX 450 ($5.77) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,700 ($85.91) to GBX 6,200 ($79.50) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ashtead Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.80.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS:ASHTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 17.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashtead Group plc will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

