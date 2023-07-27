Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Up 5.0 %

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 181,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,883,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,054. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Aspira Women’s Health news, CEO Nicole Sandford purchased 12,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,665 shares in the company, valued at $535,966.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 181,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 199,514 shares of company stock worth $570,452. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 40,195 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 54,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares during the period.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Further Reading

