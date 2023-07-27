Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 240.2% from the June 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

ARZGY traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.56. 6,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,076. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $10.62.

Assicurazioni Generali Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.4233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

