AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises about 1.6% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,255,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $211.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.21. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus reduced their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

