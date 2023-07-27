ATB Capital Raises Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Price Target to C$160.00

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mainstreet Equity Stock Performance

TSE MEQ traded up C$1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$137.00. The stock had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$135.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$133.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.49. Mainstreet Equity has a 52-week low of C$104.00 and a 52-week high of C$149.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.56 by C$0.66. The firm had revenue of C$51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.90 million. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 58.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity will post 5.6492791 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg. As of September 30, 2022, it had a total portfolio of 15,891 residential units consisting of townhouses, garden-style apartments, concrete mid-rise and high-rise apartments, and condo suites; and four freestanding commercial buildings.

