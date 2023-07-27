Athelney Trust plc (ATY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.20 on September 22nd

Athelney Trust plc (LON:ATY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Athelney Trust’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Athelney Trust Price Performance

ATY opened at GBX 195 ($2.50) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 193.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 199.50. Athelney Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 171.50 ($2.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 220 ($2.82). The stock has a market cap of £4.21 million, a P/E ratio of -240.74 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Athelney Trust alerts:

Athelney Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Athelney Trust plc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in companies across diversified sectors. It invests in the stocks of the small-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than £300m with either a full listing on the London Stock Exchange or a trading facility on AIM or ISDX.

Receive News & Ratings for Athelney Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athelney Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.