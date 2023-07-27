Athelney Trust plc (ATY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.20 on September 22nd

Athelney Trust plc (LON:ATY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Athelney Trust’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Athelney Trust Price Performance
ATY opened at GBX 195 ($2.50) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 193.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 199.50. Athelney Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 171.50 ($2.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 220 ($2.82). The stock has a market cap of £4.21 million, a P/E ratio of -240.74 and a beta of 0.26.
Athelney Trust Company Profile
