Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.76 million. On average, analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ AY traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 46,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -830.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,931.36%.

AY has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Featured Articles

