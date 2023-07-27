Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TEAM. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atlassian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Atlassian from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.56.
Atlassian Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ TEAM opened at $176.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of -85.34 and a beta of 0.76.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $40,180.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,251,293.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,427,161.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,613 shares of company stock worth $56,281,148. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Atlassian
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.