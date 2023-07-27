Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TEAM. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atlassian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Atlassian from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.56.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $176.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of -85.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,427,161.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $40,180.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,251,293.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $669,748.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,427,161.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,613 shares of company stock worth $56,281,148. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.