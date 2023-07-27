AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.80.

ATRC traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.97. 69,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,486. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $59.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -94.64 and a beta of 1.36.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $202,883.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $66,876.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,205.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $202,883.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $303,906. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 45,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in AtriCure by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 15,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in AtriCure by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 405,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after buying an additional 56,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

