AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AtriCure updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.94)-(0.92) EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.94–$0.92 EPS.

ATRC opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $59.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.64. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.40 and a beta of 1.36.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In other AtriCure news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $202,883.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,682 shares in the company, valued at $220,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $66,876.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,205.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,448 shares of company stock worth $303,906 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at $235,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AtriCure by 86.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AtriCure by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

