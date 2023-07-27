Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 555 ($7.12) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 630 ($8.08). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AUTO. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.30) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 614.14 ($7.87).

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON AUTO traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 643.40 ($8.25). 500,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,681. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of GBX 479.80 ($6.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 681 ($8.73). The firm has a market cap of £5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,507.32, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 621.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 609.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Articles

