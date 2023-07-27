Avalanche Price Tops $13.16 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.55 billion and $90.77 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.16 or 0.00045021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00030427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014559 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000781 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,683,055 coins and its circulating supply is 345,963,605 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

