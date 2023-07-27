Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Lowered to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVNS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. CL King began coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.
Avanos Medical Stock Down 0.6 %
AVNS stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $31.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 4.1% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 26.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 9.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 14.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avanos Medical
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Falling In Love With Honeywell Stock After Earnings
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Meta Platform Shares Rocket Higher! Are More Highs To Come?
- What is Forex: A Practical Guide on How to Trade Forex for Retail Investors
- 3 Autonomous Driving Stocks to Buy Before Elon Musk Goes All In
Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.