Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Lowered to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVNS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. CL King began coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical Stock Down 0.6 %

AVNS stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 4.1% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 26.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 9.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 14.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.