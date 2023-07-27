Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the June 30th total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 279,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Avenue Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Avenue Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

