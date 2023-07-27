Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires 11,129 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,129 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. True Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded down $2.84 on Thursday, reaching $180.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,590,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,008. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.91 and its 200 day moving average is $180.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

