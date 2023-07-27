Aveo Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 0.24% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.85. 3,253,365 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average is $73.58. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

