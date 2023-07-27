Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys 78,697 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 371.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,697 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up about 1.3% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth $20,128,140,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,528. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.88.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

