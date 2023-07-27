Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.3% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 0.80% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $17,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of DFAE traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $24.28. 1,358,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,482. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $24.60.

