Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $13.80 Million Stock Position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,439 shares during the period. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF accounts for 1.8% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned about 7.78% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $13,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46,840.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IUS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.69. 19,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,119. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

