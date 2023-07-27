Aveo Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,249 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

AMLP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,204. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

