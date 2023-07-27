Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,239 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after buying an additional 1,411,367 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,115 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,795,000 after acquiring an additional 623,269 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,323,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,256,000 after purchasing an additional 739,269 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,891,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,692. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average is $106.86.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

