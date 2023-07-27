Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases 4,605 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,688 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,996,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,361,000 after buying an additional 308,451 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,354,000 after buying an additional 1,172,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,416,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595,210 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.58. 1,856,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,591. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

