Aveo Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Free Report) by 136.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,217 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold in the first quarter worth $864,000. Innova Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 6.2% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the first quarter valued at $899,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 1,623.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 150,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000.

ProShares Ultra Gold Price Performance

Shares of UGL traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.36. 154,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,979. ProShares Ultra Gold has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $68.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.70.

ProShares Ultra Gold Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

