Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison updated its Q3 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $4.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.42. 375,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,796. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $157.28 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 49.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.11.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

