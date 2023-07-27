Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison updated its Q3 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.20 EPS.
Avery Dennison Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $4.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.42. 375,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,796. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $157.28 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.11.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avery Dennison
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- What are Commodities and are they Safe Investments?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.