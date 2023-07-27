Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Stephens

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVBH. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Avidbank from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Avidbank in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Avidbank Price Performance

OTCMKTS AVBH traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $20.10. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $154.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.73. Avidbank has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank ( OTCMKTS:AVBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avidbank will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

