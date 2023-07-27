Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion. Avient also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40 EPS.

Shares of Avient stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.06. 852,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.54. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Avient had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avient will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.248 dividend. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Avient’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avient by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth $110,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

