Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion. Avient also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40 EPS.
Shares of Avient stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.06. 852,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.54. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Avient had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avient will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avient by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth $110,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.
