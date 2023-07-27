AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 690,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AVVAA World Health Care Products Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of AVVH traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 0.00. 3,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,855. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.01.
About AVVAA World Health Care Products
