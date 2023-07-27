AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on AXT from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.89.

AXT Price Performance

NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,911. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. AXT has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. AXT had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $19.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AXT by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AXT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AXT by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AXT by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AXT by 132.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 96,314 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

